Image copyright James Towill Image caption The funding hopes to attract more people to the region as restrictions are lifted

A £2.7m funding package is aiming to boost visitor numbers to southern Scotland after lockdown.

It is the first major investment programme announced by South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).

The money will support another new body - the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) - to market the area as a "world class" attraction.

Tourism Secretary Fergus Ewing said the funding could build on an "extensive" package of support already in place.

"I wish the SSDA every possible success in its efforts to boost the region's tourism industry at such a critical time," he said.

'Optimistic future'

The funding was described as a "landmark investment" by Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE.

He said it was important to focus on an "optimistic future" and one which could make the economies of the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway "stronger than ever".

Among the key priorities for the SSDA will be to target potential domestic and international visitors to the region with its marketing plans under the banner "Scotland Starts Here".

It will also look to work with businesses across the area to aid their recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.