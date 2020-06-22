Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The council has estimated the financial impact of coronavirus at more than £15m

A council has warned of a "very long and difficult" recovery process following the coronavirus pandemic.

A report to the local authority in the Scottish Borders has estimated the adverse financial impact at more than £15m before any additional support.

It has also outlined an early fall in council tax payments to the authority of £600,000.

It warned that if that continued for the rest of the financial year it could cost the council £7.2m.

The report said that the impact of Covid-19 on council finances would be "prolonged" and would need "significant action" to allow the authority to continue to support the most vulnerable people in the region.

It said action to deploy staff to support key services had been "very successful" but could result in "challenges" when other services started to resume.

"The council will need to make difficult decisions, revise revenue and capital plans and reprioritise expenditure to support those who need it most," it said.

'Major challenge'

The report outlines the scale of the issues facing the council in line with other authorities across Scotland.

It said that as well as finance, staffing would also be a "major challenge".

As an example it highlighted school cleaning with an extra 90 cleaners potentially needed to meet weekly requirements.

"We are currently in unchartered territory and there is presently no clear road map to recovery," it added.

"The process is therefore likely to be very long and difficult and the repercussions may be felt for several years to come."