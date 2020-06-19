Image copyright Laggan Outdoor Image caption Margaret McConchie said going down the zip wire was "quite thrilling"

A 101-year-old woman from southern Scotland has completed a zip wire challenge to raise funds for charity.

Margaret McConchie, of Laggan near Gatehouse of Fleet, travelled more than 800 metres (2,600ft) at about 30 metres (100ft) above the ground.

Her goal was to raise £1,919 - to match the year of her birth - for NHS Charities Together but she ended up raising more than £12,000.

She said the efforts of Capt Tom Moore had inspired her to take the challenge.

Image copyright Laggan Outdoor Image caption The 101-year-old said she had "complete faith" in her grandson Duncan

The zip wire at Laggan Outdoor in Dumfries and Galloway is owned by her family.

She told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that she had completed the journey twice before and found it "quite thrilling".

Speaking ahead of her latest attempt, she said: "Last time I did it, I buzzed for the rest of the evening," she said. "I am hoping to have the same effect today."

She said she was keen to do something to help support the people on the frontline of dealing with coronavirus.

Image copyright Laggan Outdoor Image caption The zip wire enjoys good views out across the Solway Firth

"I've watched from the confines of my home, how inspiring, resilient and compassionate the NHS and key workers in the UK are," she said.

"Whilst we've sheltered inside, they've supported our communities and saved lives.

"Watching Captain Tom earlier this year, inspired me to do something of my own to raise money for NHS Charities Together."

Image copyright Laggan Outdoor Image caption The pensioner said afterwards that she had "thoroughly" enjoyed the zip wire experience

The pensioner described herself as "not particularly adventurous" but said she had got more daring as she got older.

She completed her challenge on Friday morning with a good view across the Solway Firth despite overcast conditions.

"I had complete faith in my grandson Duncan who helped me fly down the zip wire," she said afterwards.

"I enjoyed the experience thoroughly."

