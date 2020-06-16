St Abbs lifeboat crew awarded new status

Image copyright St Abbs Lifeboat Station Image caption St Abbs Lifeboat Station said its new status had followed hours of training

An independent lifeboat station in the Scottish Borders has secured a new designation from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

St Abbs has been operating as an "additional facility" for the last four years.

This meant the crew could not be called out by the coastguard without another lifeboat being in attendance.

The newly-awarded full declared facility status means the volunteers no longer need this extra support.

St Abbs is understood to be the first independent station in Scotland for more than 30 years to secure the status.

The station said the award had followed "long hours of training, hard work, belief and commitment" from the crew, supported by a committee and "tireless" fundraisers.

St Abbs Lifeboat featured in the 2019 Marvel film Avengers: Endgame.

The station was branded New Asgard Lifeboat Station during filming.