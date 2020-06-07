Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police stopped a car which was clocked at 138mph

A man has been charged with speeding after being clocked by police at almost 140mph.

Officers carrying out speed checks on the A74(M) near Lockerbie spotted a white Mercedes travelling north towards Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

Officers recorded the speed of 138mph near junction 17 of the motorway before stopping the car and charging the 38-year-old driver.

Police condemned what they called the "reckless behaviour".

Sgt Jonathan Edgar said: "The dangers of speeding are well known and are a contributing factor in many serious and fatal road crashes.

"Most people using the roads do so with due regard for the speed limits and driving conditions, but I would appeal to the minority to slow down and in doing so, reduce the chances of collisions and the danger to others."