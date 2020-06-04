Ayrshire man dies nine days after crash on B729 near Dunscore
- 4 June 2020
A man has died more than a week after his car crashed on the B729 in Dumfries and Galloway.
Patrick Lennon was the only person in his Nissan Navara when it crashed near Dunscore, between Dumfries and Carsphairn, on Monday 25 May.
The 42-year-old, from Galston in East Ayrshire, was airlifted to hospital but died from his injuries on Wednesday.
A police spokesman said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash were continuing.