Image copyright Reuters Image caption The appeal against Megrahi's conviction is likely to be heard some time later this year

An appeal against the conviction of the late Abdelbaset al-Megrahi for the Lockerbie bombing has been formally lodged at the High Court.

A review ruled earlier this year that his family could take the bid forward.

The Libyan was found guilty in 2001 of the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 270 people in 1988.

Aamer Anwar, who represents Megrahi's family, said he expected five senior appeal court judges would hear the case later this year.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) referred the case to the High Court in March.

It said at the time that it had considered six grounds of review and concluded that a miscarriage of justice may have occurred by reason of "unreasonable verdict" and "non-disclosure".

It rejected the four other possible grounds of review.

Megrahi - found guilty in 2001 and jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years - was the only person ever convicted of the bombing.

He died in 2012 after being released from prison early on compassionate grounds as he had terminal cancer.

Mr Anwar confirmed that the posthumous appeal against his conviction had now been officially lodged.

He said the only place to determine whether a miscarriage of justice had occurred was in the appeal court where the evidence could be subjected to "rigorous scrutiny".