Blaze breaks out on Heathhall industrial estate
Emergency services have been called out to a second serious fire in southern Scotland in the space of 24 hours.
Up to 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze on Heathhall Industrial Estate near Dumfries.
The alarm was raised shortly before midday and six fire engines were sent to the scene.
It came as damping down operations were concluding at a plastic recycling site in Shawhead following a major blaze on Sunday afternoon.
Nobody was injured in either incident.
The fire at the industrial estate was said to have been brought under control by mid-afternoon.
However, the public has been asked to stay away from the scene while the operation continues.