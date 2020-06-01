Image copyright Ian Anderson Image caption The public was being asked to stay away from the industrial estate fire

Emergency services have been called out to a second serious fire in southern Scotland in the space of 24 hours.

Up to 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze on Heathhall Industrial Estate near Dumfries.

The alarm was raised shortly before midday and six fire engines were sent to the scene.

It came as damping down operations were concluding at a plastic recycling site in Shawhead following a major blaze on Sunday afternoon.

Skip Twitter post by @NithsdalePolice #Police in Dumfries are currently assisting @scotfire_DG with an ongoing incident in Heathhall Industrial Estate. There is no ongoing risk to the general public but we ask that you close windows & doors at this time. The Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with the incident. pic.twitter.com/0VKHC9sbN2 — Nithsdale Police (@NithsdalePolice) June 1, 2020 Report

Nobody was injured in either incident.

The fire at the industrial estate was said to have been brought under control by mid-afternoon.

However, the public has been asked to stay away from the scene while the operation continues.