Image copyright Grossick Racing Photography Image caption Alix James is heading to Newcastle as horse racing resumes in the UK

A trainer in southern Scotland has spoken of his relief at seeing horse racing's return in the UK.

Iain Jardine - based at Carrutherstown - is sending his horse Alix James to Newcastle as the sport resumes with a first meeting since 17 March.

He said his horses were well and his team had been busy making preparations for the event.

All staff will have their temperatures recorded and PPE has been provided in every vehicle heading to the meeting.

Mr Jardine said he had been "very relieved" when the sport was given the green light to start again.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Racing is returning behind closed doors at Newcastle

"As I've said all along, I was as eager as anyone to get going so long as it was safe to do so," he said.

"My horses are well and my team of staff are raring to go.

"The recent dry weather has made it difficult to get work into the horses on the grass gallop but they've never missed a day on the all-weather during lockdown and that's credit to my team."

He said his staff had all been given copies of guidelines from the British Horse Racing Authority to "read up" on.

Newcastle is staging a 10-race card behind closed doors.

Fellow south of Scotland trainer - Alistair Whillans based near Hawick in the Borders - also has a runner at the meeting.

On its website the yard said it was pleased to be back in action after what felt like "forever".