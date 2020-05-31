Fire crews deal with blaze at Dumfries recycling plant
- 31 May 2020
Fire crews are dealing with a major blaze at a private recycling centre near Dumfries.
The fire service was called to the incident in a two-story building at Solway Recycling, Shawhead, at about 16:00.
Up to 45 crew members and nine appliances are in attendance at the fire.
It is not believed anyone has been injured in the incident on Rigghead farm.
