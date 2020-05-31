South Scotland

Fire crews deal with blaze at Dumfries recycling plant

  • 31 May 2020
Shawhead fire

Fire crews are dealing with a major blaze at a private recycling centre near Dumfries.

The fire service was called to the incident in a two-story building at Solway Recycling, Shawhead, at about 16:00.

Up to 45 crew members and nine appliances are in attendance at the fire.

It is not believed anyone has been injured in the incident on Rigghead farm.

Image caption A total of nine fire engines were called to the blaze

