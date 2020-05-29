Wildfire risk 'very high' as lockdown eases

Image copyright SFRS Dumfries and Galloway Image caption There have been a number of recent incidents across Scotland

A warning of a "very high" risk of wildfires has been issued for the weekend as lockdown restrictions are eased in Scotland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said much of the country was "vulnerable" to such blazes.

People living in, or visiting, rural areas have been asked to exercise "extreme caution".

SFRS has already tackled major incidents in Galloway, Wester Ross and near Clydebank in recent weeks.

Area Commander Bruce Farquharson said a fresh spate of wildfires could put "unnecessary pressure" on the emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "very high" wildfire warning - released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF) - is in place until Monday with high temperatures forecast across the country.

Image copyright SFRS Image caption Much of the country is said to be vulnerable to potential wildfires

Mr Farquharson said: "While we appreciate that many people will seek to enjoy the outdoors during this spell of good weather this weekend, we urge everyone to make sure that they don't increase the chance of wildfire.

"We have had very little rain over the past two months, and a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation remains left over from last year - which essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

"As a result, there are currently vast areas of countryside all over the country that are tinder dry and vulnerable, and have all of the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread."

He asked the public to "think twice" about using anything involving a naked flame such as disposable barbecues or campfires.