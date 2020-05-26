Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The accident happened on the B729 near Dunscore

A man has been airlifted to hospital after his pick-up hit a wall in Dumfries and Galloway.

The crash happened on the B729 Dumfries to Carsphairn road near Dunscore at about 10:20 on Monday.

The 42-year-old's white Nissan Navara left the road and struck a wall leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment and police have appealed for information.

The injured man was the only person travelling in the pick-up at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would ask anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

"Anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash or who may have dashcam footage is urged to get in touch with us as soon as they can."