Image copyright Borders Press Agency Image caption Health workers and others stood outside the Borders General as the cortege passed

Health workers and the community have turned out to pay their last respects to a nurse who died due to coronavirus.

Angie Cunningham, 60, who died on 22 April, worked with NHS Borders for more than 30 years.

People lined the route of the funeral cortege through her home village of Tweedbank before staff stood in tribute outside Borders General Hospital.

They burst into applause as the hearse carrying Ms Cunningham passed by on its way to the private service.

Image copyright NHS Borders/Cunningham Family Image caption Angie Cunningham died last month after contracting the coronavirus

A floral tribute was laid by funeral director Awdri Doyle on behalf of the family at a shrine which has been set up in her memory in front of the hospital's chaplaincy centre.

Ms Cunningham died in the hospital where she worked last month.

Donations in her memory were requested to be directed to the Friends of Borders General Hospital.

Her family said a celebration of her life would take place at a later date.