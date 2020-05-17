Celebrating Scotland and Italy's links in lockdown

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Scenes like this - from the Billiard Room Saloon and Cafe in Motherwell - are being shared during May

A celebration of the long-established links between Scotland and Italy is being held online.

Images from across the country and throughout the decades are being shared as part of the project.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the scheme started out as school engagement work.

Traces of Italian Scots heritage in their archives inspired a combined creative learning project in early 2020 called Removed.

Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Stopani and Son's The Hosiery House advertises its services in Aberdeen

It made use of Scran, a project which provides educational access to digital materials, and a partnership involving HES, the University of St Andrews and Castlebrae Community High School

An exhibition of resulting artwork and archives should have opened at St Andrews University Library in April.

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Shops across the country - like The Allies Cafe, Alloa from the 1920s - have been showcased via Twitter

However, the coronavirus outbreak intervened to put that plan - like so many others - on hold.

Instead, the project took to Twitter with Scran sharing the #ItalianScotsArchives as a "celebration of Scots Italian culture to alleviate lockdown".

Image copyright Scottish Life Archive Image caption Pacitti's shop selling Valente's ices in Edinburgh in 1907 was typical of many businesses

It is described as "looking at all things Italian in Scotland from family photos, to football, to fish and chips and so much more".

It is planned to run the project throughout the entire month of May.

Image copyright Orkney Islands Council Image caption Italian prisoners of war who built Orkney's Italian Chapel during World War Two also feature in the online "exhibition"

Among the images are a wide range of people, places and occasions.

One of them features footballer Rolando Ugolini who was born in Tuscany but moved to Scotland as a child.

Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption Rolando Ugolini was born in Italy but played football for Celtic, Middlesbrough and Dundee United among others

He would go on to play for Celtic, Middlesbrough, Wrexham, Dundee United and Berwick Rangers - making more than 400 appearances across a career spanning nearly two decades.

Another item from the archives is a poster for the visit of the Italian circus to Lanark in 1929.

Image copyright South Lanarkshire Libraries Image caption Documents, pictures and paperwork are all part of the archive

The images and documents are part of more than 400,000 records which are currently available to access free via Scran.

It hosts material from more than 300 museums, galleries and archives from across the country.

Image copyright Dundee City Council Image caption Ice cream is a key part of the story as Luigi Coletta's cart in Dundee in 1907 illustrates

