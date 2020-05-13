Police seize £300,000 drugs haul on A74 motorway
Drugs worth £300,000 have been seized by officers who stopped two cars in Dumfries and Galloway.
The first vehicle was stopped at about 11:10 on Saturday on the A74(M) northbound near Moffat.
Police found drugs, believed to be cannabis, with a street value of up to £200,000.
A further £100,000 of the drug was then found by police who stopped a second car shortly before 13:00 on the same road, near Johnstonebridge.
A 35-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with the discoveries and have been remanded in custody pending court appearances.