Image caption The Langholm Initiative has secured financial support towards its bid

A bid to buy a large slice of a south of Scotland moor from one of the country's biggest landowners has secured significant financial support.

The John Muir Trust is to donate £100,000 towards the efforts of the Langholm Initiative.

It hopes to purchase the land from Buccleuch to create the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve.

The initiative has launched a £3m crowdfunding campaign in order to help complete the buyout.

It hopes to secure 10,500 acres of Langholm Moor to help tackle climate change, boost nature restoration and support community regeneration.

Project leader Kevin Cumming said: "Our community plans here have international significance.

"At a time of climate emergency, we are committing to undertake direct climate action – including restoration of globally precious peatlands and ancient woodlands, alongside the creation of new native woodlands.

“Langholm Moor is home to a host of iconic wildlife such as black grouse, short-eared owls and merlin, and is a stronghold for hen harriers – the most persecuted bird of prey in the UK."

Image caption The area is home to "iconic wildlife" like the black grouse

Mike Daniels of the John Muir Trust said it was "extremely excited" about the project.

“The protection and restoration of wild places and the regeneration of rural communities go hand in hand and we are delighted to support this inspiring initiative," he said.

"We call on other organisations to follow our lead and support the Langholm Initiative.”

Buccleuch announced its intention last year to sell off about 25,000 acres of its Borders Estate.

The company said it was currently in "constructive discussions" with the Langholm Initiative, Newcastleton Community and District Trust and Wanlockhead Community Trust about potential buyouts.

Executive chairman Benny Higgins said they had made "good progress generally" with negotiations but stressed there were "several milestones" outwith their control to be passed before any deal could be completed.