Man due in court after high-speed caravan chase
- 30 April 2020
A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in court following a high-speed police chase involving a towed caravan.
Officers attempted to stop a van which was pulling the caravan after reports of suspicious behaviour around Toddleburn Wind Farm near Lauder on Wednesday.
It is claimed the driver failed to stop and a chase continued along several roads.
It was eventually forced to stop when surrounded by police vehicles.
The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in relation to the alleged offences.