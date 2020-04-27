£320m deal allows wind farm project to proceed

Image copyright Vattenfall Image caption It is hoped the wind farm will be operational by 2023

A £320m deal has been agreed to allow a 50-turbine wind farm to be built in southern Scotland.

Swedish state-owned Vattenfall already had planning permission for the South Kyle scheme near Dalmellington.

It has now secured the backing of infrastructure fund Greencoat to ensure it proceeds.

It is hoped the turbines - which straddle the border between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway - will be operational by 2023.

The company said the wind farm would provide enough electricity to meet the needs of 170,000 homes.

Vattenfall said the project showed its commitment to the UK although it added that the scheme might have to wait until there was "more clarity" on the coronavirus lockdown.

“Construction of the wind farm will begin once it is appropriate to do so," it said.

"Therefore, a timeline for construction is yet to be confirmed."

Greencoat - which already has a portfolio of 36 operating wind farms across the UK - said it was delighted to enter into the agreement which will see it pay Vattenfall £320m to build the site and run it for a decade.