Image copyright Louise Cumbley Image caption Smoke from the wildfire can be seen from miles away

Firefighters are continuing to tackle an extensive forest and moorland blaze which broke out in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday afternoon.

Six appliances and a helicopter are currently at the scene of the 1km-long fire, near the village of Mossdale.

At its peak, nine fire appliances and a helicopter were involved along with forestry and estate workers.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said crews were expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

The incident is the latest in a series of wildfires to have broken out across the country.

Scottish Fire and Rescue has warned there is a continued risk of wildfires across Scotland this weekend due to dry weather.