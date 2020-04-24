Image caption HMP Dumfries, where Gordon Pinkerton died from suspected coronavirus

The deaths of two Scottish prisoners are believed to be linked to coronavirus.

Convicted paedophile Gordon Pinkerton, 75, was a prisoner at HMP Dumfries.

John Dargacz, 54, who was jailed for assault and robbery, was a prisoner at HMP Low Moss in East Dunbartonshire.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said it was believed the men's deaths were linked to Covid-19 and that fatal accident inquiries would take place.

Pinkerton was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow in 2013 for the sexual abuse of young girls and sentenced to 15 years.

A former RAF serviceman, he was found guilty of abusing six young girls over a period of almost half a century.

Dargacz was convicted at Falkirk Sherriff Court in January 2019.

The Scottish Prison Service said in a statement that Police Scotland had been informed of the incidents and they would be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Fatal accident inquires will be held "in due course".

The deaths of prisoners Francis McCarthy, 59, and serial sex offender John Angus, 66, announced earlier this month, are also believed to be liked to the virus.

As of Friday, there were currently 92 prisoners self-isolating in nine locations. Thirteen have tested positive for Covid-19.