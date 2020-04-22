Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scotland-England border

A MSP has raised concerns about any inconsistencies in lockdown exit strategy between the UK and Scottish governments.

Colin Smyth said there was “little difference” in the path of coronavirus in areas like Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

He said any variance in strategies would only “add to confusion” and be “impossible to implement”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said such issues would be considered.

Mr Smyth, an MSP for the South Scotland region, told the Scottish Parliament that a co-ordinated approach was particularly important in border communities.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Colin Smyth said consistency of strategy was important for people living near the border

He said that areas like the Borders and Northumberland needed to see “the right exit strategy for both sides of the border”.

He highlighted his concerns about nearby communities having “completely different” approaches.

Ms Sturgeon said the decision on how to exit lockdown was not an ideological or political one and would be based on what was right “in order to protect the people whom we serve”.

“People move around the different parts of the UK - that issue will be particularly acute in the border communities to which the member referred," she said.

"It is also the case that for simplicity of messaging, the more uniformity and consistency there is, the easier it is to get messages across.

"However, I will be driven by what the advice, with my judgement applied, tells me is the right thing to do to protect people in Scotland.”

She said that meant that when it was “right to do so” they would operate on a consistent UK-wide basis.

However, she said that when they thought it was right to do something “slightly differently” in Scotland they would.