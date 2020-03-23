Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Large crowds usually turn out for the summer festivities in southern Scotland

They are part of the fabric of summer in the south of Scotland.

Residents of numerous towns and villages - particularly in the Borders - take to horseback and ride to their historic boundaries.

For many places it is a tradition dating back centuries but, this year, they will not happen.

Most of them have already confirmed their cancellation this year while others are expected to announce their fate in the near future.

Hawick common riding

Records of the common riding principals for the event go back to 1703.

It celebrates the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at a place called Hornshole.

Announcing its cancellation, organisers said the customs and traditions were "dear to us all" but the health and wellbeing of residents had to be their priority.

"The town's boundaries will be marked in some form during the year, when this is permissible," they added.

Selkirk common riding

The celebration in Selkirk is at least 400 years old.

It commemorates the day in 1513 when 80 men from the town left to fight for King James IV and just one returned.

The standard bearer represents Fletcher, the only Selkirk man, or "Souter", to return alive from the Battle of Flodden.

A statement on the event's Facebook page said a meeting with Scottish Borders Council would take place on 24 March with an announcement to follow.

Braw Lads' Gathering

One of the more "recent" additions, this event was established in 1930 to celebrate the town's history.

The main ceremonies on the Saturday begin with the Braw Lad receiving the Burgh Flag and leading his mounted supporters to the Raid Stane.

Organisers have confirmed it will not be held this year.

Jethart Callants Festival

One of the first to confirm its cancellation, Jedburgh's big day was scheduled for 10 July.

Inaugurated in 1947, it sees ceremonial rides to a number of spots in and around the town.

A statement confirmed with "much regret and sadness" that it would not go ahead this summer.

"Whilst the traditions of our town are dear to our hearts, we must act responsibly and consider the health and well being of our townsfolk," it added.

Langholm Common Riding

Hundreds of riders on horseback check the boundaries of the Dumfries and Galloway town which is known as the Muckle Toon.

It has taken place on the last Friday in July since 1759.

The annual general meeting takes place on 6 April this year with a statement on its fate expected after that.

Other events

Peebles Beltane Festival, the Melrose Festival, Kelso Civic Week, Coldstream Civic Week and the Guid Nychburris celebrations in Dumfries have all been cancelled.

No announcement has been made yet on the Duns Summer Festival, West Linton's Whipman events or Lauder Common Riding.

Whatever they decide, though, the events calendars of June and July across Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders have already been profoundly affected by coronavirus.

