A76 closed due to 'major gas leak' in Sanquhar
- 17 March 2020
The A76 has been closed in southern Scotland following reports of a "major gas leak" in the area.
Traffic Scotland said the road had been shut in both directions through Sanquhar at about 16:10.
Police said they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" and were in the process of putting a diversion in place.
Drivers have been asked to be patient if they get stuck in traffic or try to find an alternative route.