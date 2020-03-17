Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Vandals made off with toilet rolls and soap dispensers from the public toilets

Vandals have made off with toilet rolls and soap dispensers from a "small number" of public toilets in the Scottish Borders.

The local authority said the incidents had happened at some of its facilities over the weekend.

It asked all residents to "respect" the region's public toilets in order to let everyone use them.

In the meantime it has decided to leave just one toilet open in towns which have more than one facility.

It said any other public toilets would be temporarily closed.

"This decision will aim to ensure our staff can maintain these facilities more frequently, consolidate resources and allow the public to still have access to soap and water to wash their hands when out and about in the community, in line with public health advice," a council statement said.