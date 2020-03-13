Image copyright Justice for Jean Image caption The body of Jean Hanlon was recovered from the sea off Crete 11 years ago

The son of a Dumfries woman who died in Crete has said he hopes a fresh appeal on the Greek equivalent of Crimewatch can bring forward new witnesses.

The body of Jean Hanlon, 53, was pulled from the water in Heraklion in 2009.

A post-mortem examination concluded she drowned but her family said information later emerged suggesting she suffered injuries consistent with a struggle.

The Greek authorities reopened their inquiry last year following a television documentary.

Ms Hanlon's son, Michael Porter, said he was "pretty optimistic" the latest programme could jog memories of what happened in March 2009.

Image caption Michael Porter said the success rate of the programme was "really high"

"We have been campaigning for 11 years as this week does mark the 11th anniversary since our mum's death," he said.

"We have managed to secure a place on a Greek TV show which is the equivalent of our Crimewatch.

"It is just amazing really because their success rate of solving cold murder cases is really, really high and they have a great following so hopefully the right people will be watching at the right time."

He said there had been "more falls than highs" over the years but he remained confident new witnesses could be found.

"I am feeling hopeful that this will reach a wider audience in Greece - a wider audience than we have ever been able to reach in the past and hopefully someone will come forward," he added.