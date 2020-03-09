Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Kevin Drum was elected to Scottish Borders Council in 2017

Tributes have been paid to an SNP councillor in the Borders who died at the weekend.

Kevin Drum, 61, represented the Leaderdale and Melrose ward on the local authority.

Scottish Borders Council said he had died on Saturday at Borders General Hospital after a short illness.

Convener David Parker said Mr Drum's death had come as a "great shock" and he had been "enormously well-respected" by his colleagues.

He was elected as a councillor for the ward in 2017.

'Cheeky smile'

"He had gained a reputation of being an extremely committed and diligent ward councillor and was a genuinely lovely man whom councillors and officers had a great deal of respect for," said Mr Parker.

"On a personal note, I have been fortunate to work with Kevin in the Leaderdale and Melrose ward in the last three years and could not have asked for a better colleague."

SNP group leader Stuart Bell described Mr Drum - who worked as a health and safety manager at Borders College - as "exceptional".

"He could be firm and resolute when needed but Kevin's bright nature and his cheerful, cheeky smile invariably evoked a warm response and put people at their ease," he said.

Flags will fly at half-mast at council headquarters as a mark of respect for Mr Drum.