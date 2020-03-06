Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Damage near the B6399 will see it shut for at least a further month

An embankment slip beside a route into a village badly hit by Storm Dennis will keep it shut for a further month.

The B6399 from Hawick into Newcastleton was closed due to damage at a number of locations in February.

Further "significant" problems have now emerged which Scottish Borders Council said would mean the road staying shut until 6 April.

It said additional resources would be allocated to the work in a bid to get the road reopened as soon as possible.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The council said the complexity of the site made repairs more difficult

Newcastleton was one of the places worst affected by Storm Dennis with its problems being raised in the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs were told last month it had been left "cut off in most directions".

The B6399 has been shut since the storm with the main diversion route also having to close for a time before reopening with a weight restriction.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The road is one of the main ways into the village

Scottish Borders Council said the "complexity of the site and extent of the repair required" at the embankment slip meant the work would need an extension to the closure of the B6399.

It said it would make every effort to "minimise the impact on the community".