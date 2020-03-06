Embankment slip keeps Newcastleton route shut for weeks
An embankment slip beside a route into a village badly hit by Storm Dennis will keep it shut for a further month.
The B6399 from Hawick into Newcastleton was closed due to damage at a number of locations in February.
Further "significant" problems have now emerged which Scottish Borders Council said would mean the road staying shut until 6 April.
It said additional resources would be allocated to the work in a bid to get the road reopened as soon as possible.
Newcastleton was one of the places worst affected by Storm Dennis with its problems being raised in the Scottish Parliament.
MSPs were told last month it had been left "cut off in most directions".
The B6399 has been shut since the storm with the main diversion route also having to close for a time before reopening with a weight restriction.
Scottish Borders Council said the "complexity of the site and extent of the repair required" at the embankment slip meant the work would need an extension to the closure of the B6399.
It said it would make every effort to "minimise the impact on the community".