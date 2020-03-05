Bird of prey killings prompt plea for public help

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The public has been asked to report any suspicious activity in rural areas

A plea for help to tackle the killing of birds of prey has been issued ahead of the "peak" time for them being found dead across south west Scotland.

Police said that although many died of natural causes or the weather, some deaths were due to criminal activity.

They said tests on red kites and buzzards in recent years had identified the use of banned pesticides.

Det Insp Dean Little urged the public to immediately report any dead birds they discovered.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anyone finding a dead bird has been asked to contact police

"The public can play a huge part in this clearly," he said.

"It is usually a member of the public that finds a dead bird of prey at the side of the road.

"What I would urge the public to do is to make contact with the police immediately and we'll come and uplift the bird safely."

He urged anyone finding a dead bird not to touch it due to the possibility of banned pesticides being involved.

Image copyright Getty Images

Police said they were already working closely with the National Farmers Union Scotland, Scottish Land and Estates, Forest and Land Scotland and The British Association for Shooting and Conservation to tackle the issue.

However, they urged the public to be "vigilant" and report any suspicious activity seen in rural parts of the region.