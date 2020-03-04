Image copyright Peter Moore Image caption A meeting at Lockerbie station had to be postponed due to problems with rail services

A meeting to discuss rail cancellations and delays has been postponed because of rail problems.

Transpennine Express said its "meet the manager" event, which had been due to discuss issues at Lockerbie station, had been put on hold.

It followed the closure of the West Coast main line north of Carlisle after a bird hit overhead lines.

The company said it hoped to confirm a new date for Wednesday's meeting later this month.

It comes amid repeated complaints about reliability and poor performance for services at Lockerbie station.

The issues were due to be discussed at the meeting, which Transpennine Express said had been "regrettably" postponed due to the overhead line problems further south.

Lines closed

A Network Rail statement said: "We're sorry to passengers being affected by the closure of the West Coast main line north of Carlisle.

"The cables which power trains were brought down by a bird coming into contact with the 25,000 volt electric wires.

"Both lines to and from Scotland will be closed for much of the day as our engineers fix the problem."

A second meeting to discuss Lockerbie station services should still go ahead on Thursday night.

A local liaison group has been reconvened following requests from regular passengers.

Rail services into and out of Dumfries and Galloway are already severely disrupted by work to repair a landslip north of Dumfries.