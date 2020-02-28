Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A68 in the Borders at the weekend

The family of a man killed in a crash in the Borders have said they are "absolutely devastated" by his death.

Police have identified the victim of the two-car collision on the A68 in the Soutra area on 22 February as Colin MacDonald, 57, from Coldstream.

In a statement his family said he would be "very sadly missed" but they would "treasure every memory".

Mr MacDonald was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash involving his Toyota Auris and a Porsche Macan.

His family said: "Colin was a much loved and devoted father of two sons, and a loving partner to Yvonne for 20 years.

"We are absolutely devastated by our loss.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this very sad and difficult time."

The occupants of the other car involved - a 51-year-old man and 15-year-old boy - were not hurt.

Police inquiries are continuing into the incident and any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, have been asked to come forward.