A key route into a village badly hit by Storm Dennis is to remain shut until at least the end of the week.

The B6399 from Hawick to Newcastleton was damaged in a number of places due to the severe weather.

Another route into the village - the B6357 - has been described as "passable with care".

Scottish Borders Council said work on the B6399 was not without its "challenges" and the road would be shut for several more days.

Newcastleton was one of the places worst affected during Storm Dennis with its plight raised in the Scottish Parliament last week.

Heavy rainfall led to the closure of the B6399 after it was damaged.

Scottish Borders Council said the necessary licence applications had been submitted to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency to carry out work requiring access to a nearby river.

It said any repairs which could be undertaken without licence would start on Tuesday.

However, it added that further damage had emerged due to more recent rainfall which meant the road would be closed until at least the end of the week.

The council said the main diversion route was "passable with care" as was the B6357 south to the A7 towards Carlisle.