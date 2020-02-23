South Scotland

Man dies in two-car crash on A68 in Borders

  • 23 February 2020
A68 near Soutra Aisle hospital turnoff Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A68 near the Soutra Aisle turnoff

A man has died in a two-car crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the A68, near the historic Soutra Aisle hospital and friary turnoff, at about 19:00 on Saturday.

The 57-year-old was driving a Toyota Auris north when the vehicle collided with a Porsche Macan travelling south.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other car - a 51-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy - were not hurt.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites