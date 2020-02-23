Man dies in two-car crash on A68 in Borders
A man has died in a two-car crash in the Scottish Borders.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the A68, near the historic Soutra Aisle hospital and friary turnoff, at about 19:00 on Saturday.
The 57-year-old was driving a Toyota Auris north when the vehicle collided with a Porsche Macan travelling south.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other car - a 51-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy - were not hurt.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.