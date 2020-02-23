Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A68 near the Soutra Aisle turnoff

A man has died in a two-car crash in the Scottish Borders.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the A68, near the historic Soutra Aisle hospital and friary turnoff, at about 19:00 on Saturday.

The 57-year-old was driving a Toyota Auris north when the vehicle collided with a Porsche Macan travelling south.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other car - a 51-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy - were not hurt.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to get in touch.