Image copyright Ian Anderson Image caption Emergency services were called out to the crash at about 12:30

One of the main routes through south-west Scotland has reopened after a three-car crash.

Emergency services were called out to the scene on the A75 at Mousewald Banks, near Collin, east of Dumfries, at about 12:30.

Police Scotland said the road had been shut in both directions as a result of the incident.

Initial reports suggested that there were no serious injuries. The road reopened at about 14:45.