Buildings evacuated due to Kelso garage fire
- 17 February 2020
A number of properties had to be evacuated after fire broke out in a garage building in the Borders.
The incident happened at about 11:00 at the commercial premises on Spylaw Road in Kelso.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to the scene in order to bring the blaze under control.
Several cars were thought to be inside the building where the fire broke out. There were no reports of any injuries.