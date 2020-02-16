Image copyright Greenock Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Cove Road in Greenock was closed by flooding on Saturday

A weekend of travel disruption is set to continue on Sunday as Storm Dennis batters Scotland.

Three severe flood warnings were issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) in the Hawick area and some people were advised to evacuate their homes.

Network Rail said the Highland mainline was likely to remain closed as safety checks were carried out.

A number of road and rail links were shut on Saturday because of flooding.

A new yellow weather warning for high winds covers almost all of Scotland from 12:00 on Sunday, until midday on Monday.

Sepa said river levels in Hawick were likely to reach similar levels to those in January 2016.

A local leisure centre has been opened for anyone forced to move out of their homes.

Separate flood warnings and advice have also been issued for residents in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, South Lanarkshire and South Ayrshire.

Network Rail said on social media that the Highland mainline would remain closed until the water level at Inver, north of Dunkeld, receded and a full safety inspection had been carried out.

Skip Twitter post by @NetworkRailSCOT #StormDennis Here's the current situation at Inver, on the Highland Mainline. As the water level is at the red marker (in the centre of the picture) we have no option but to close the line for safety reasons until it recedes and safety checks are carried out. pic.twitter.com/3qCatgAY1p — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 15, 2020 Report

Disruption across the rail network was so bad that ScotRail advised customers in the west not to travel on Saturday evening.

Police issued warnings that many roads were treacherous and the M9 was closed at Bannockburn for a period due to flooding.

Image copyright Amey Image caption Amey said it was working to clear blocked drains on the M9

Roads operator Amey said stones and silt had blocked drains but it had sent heavy equipment to the scene to get it cleared.

CalMac suspended some ferry sailings and warned that others were liable to cancellation at short notice.

Image copyright Jojosine/BBC Weather Watcher Image caption Glen Devon in central Scotland was deluged on Saturday

Image copyright Smudge/BBC Weather Watchers Image caption Crossapol, on the Isle of Tiree, was battered by Storm Dennis

On Saturday morning, a gust of 77mph was recorded on South Uist morning and a number of flights out of Glasgow and Edinburgh were cancelled.

Also on Saturday a landslip caused rock and snow to spill across the A82 in Glen Coe but the road was still passable.

The M9 was shut mid-afternoon by flooding near Bannockburn and sections of the A9 were later closed by flooding.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A yellow weather warning is in place from midday on Sunday for 24 hours

Storm Dennis is passing across Scotland just days after Storm Ciara caused significant disruption including a landslip on the rail line between Kilmarnock and Dumfries.

A building also partially collapsed into the River Teviot in Hawick and flood defences in Jedburgh were badly damaged.

Southern Scotland also experienced heavy snowfalls during the week with drivers stranded near Durisdeer.

