Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Flood defences in the area have now been successfully repaired

Urgent flood defence repair work to protect homes in a Borders town has been successful.

It means residents on Richmond Row near the Jed Water in Jedburgh will not have to be evacuated.

There were fears their homes could be "severely flooded" during more heavy rain forecast for this weekend.

Scottish Borders Council said properties in the area were now "protected as fully as normal" after repairs to a defence wall.

Damage was caused in the area during Storm Ciara as "significant debris" was swept downstream.

It prompted concerns that houses in the area could be vulnerable due to more weather warnings issued for Storm Dennis this weekend.