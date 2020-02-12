Cup run helps Queen of the South return to profit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cup tie with Aberdeen was televised and helped Queen of the South return a profit

A cup run has been credited with helping a Scottish Championship side return to profit.

Queen of the South recorded a loss of nearly £200,000 in 2017/18 but turned that around in the last financial year.

Accounts for the Dumfries club show a profit of more than £60,000 in 2018/19 - mainly attributed to a run to the Scottish Cup last 16.

An increase in ticket prices and additional revenue from their centenary season also helped the Doonhamers.

On the pitch, the club said the 2018/19 campaign had seen it "fail to capitalise" on a good start and end up avoiding relegation via the play-offs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club said it was hard to maintain full-time football without "windfall income"

However, wins over Formartine United and Dundee saw them progress to a money-spinning televised tie with Aberdeen.

They lost the match but it helped the Palmerston Park side financially.

"Trading to break-even levels whilst maintaining full-time football in Dumfries remains a significant challenge if no windfall income arrives," the club said.

The south of Scotland side said the Queen of the South Arena - home to a range of businesses - continued to trade profitably and help fund full-time football.

This season the club has suffered early elimination in all three cup competitions it was involved in with league form described as "mixed".