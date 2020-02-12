Image copyright Borders College Image caption The project is a partnership between Borders College and Dumfries and Galloway College

A £6.7m digital learning "hub" network is being launched across southern Scotland.

The project is a partnership between Borders College and Dumfries and Galloway College.

The network aims to extend access to "quality training and learning opportunities" across the area.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said that developing new skills without the need to relocate could give more people an "excellent start to their careers".

The project was funded by the Scottish government through the South of Scotland Economic Partnership (SOSEP) - the body paving the way for a full enterprise agency for the region.

Image copyright Chris Newman Image caption The "hub and spoke" approach aims to give more people access to training and education

Mr Swinney was in Dumfries while business minister Jamie Hepburn opened the hub in Galashiels.

Hubs focused on care, renewable energy, construction and engineering will be based at college campuses in Dumfries, Galashiels, Stranraer and Hawick, allowing students to participate in classes online.

Spokes will be located in high schools, community facilities and business premises enabling more students to participate in learning opportunities across the region.

Mr Swinney said he looked forward to seeing how the colleges would develop the technological platform in order to use it to its "fullest potential".

"The Scottish government has now approved funding for 30 SOSEP projects," he said.

"Alongside the South of Scotland Enterprise Agency which will launch on 1 April, the work of SOSEP will help us maximise the full economic potential of the south."