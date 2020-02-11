Amber alert over heavy snowfalls
- 11 February 2020
An amber weather warning of heavy snow showers has been issued across southern Scotland.
The Met Office alert is in place from 14:00 to 21:00 over much of Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and into South Lanarkshire.
Snow showers were expected to become "frequent and heavy" with up to 10cm (4in) expected in a few hours.
Strong winds - gusting to over 50mph - were forecast to lead to "blizzard conditions" at times.