Amber alert over heavy snowfalls

An amber weather warning of heavy snow showers has been issued across southern Scotland.

The Met Office alert is in place from 14:00 to 21:00 over much of Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders and into South Lanarkshire.

Snow showers were expected to become "frequent and heavy" with up to 10cm (4in) expected in a few hours.

Strong winds - gusting to over 50mph - were forecast to lead to "blizzard conditions" at times.