Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released the image to try to identify the woman

An image of a facial reconstruction has been released to try to identify a woman whose body was found on a Scots shore two-and-a-half years ago.

The discovery was made on 9 August 2017 near to Helensdale Cottage at Drummore in Dumfries and Galloway.

The body was found to be badly decomposed and attempts to identify the woman have so far failed.

A reconstruction was carried out at Liverpool John Moores University with an image now released.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The woman was wearing size 10 jeans

Image caption Police released an image of distinctive "Harry Potter" underwear the woman was wearing

Det Sgt Nadine Scott said: "Missing person reports across both the UK and internationally have been checked without success.

"The work by the Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a facial reconstruction of a woman, not a portrait of the face of the person, but a representation of the face based on detail provided from the remains of the body.

"Other information about the woman would indicate that she was about 4ft 11in tall, and about 7.5 stones in weight."

The woman is thought to be "young to middle-aged" and was wearing size 10 jeans and underwear with a Harry Potter logo.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.