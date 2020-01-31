Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Daniel Cowan and Ailsa Findleton were jailed for three years at the High Court in Glasgow

A man and a woman who failed for days to get medical help for a badly hurt baby have been jailed.

Daniel Cowan, 29, and Ailsa Findleton, 28, admitted wilfully neglecting the child while she was in their care.

The seven-month-old girl - who needed morphine when admitted to hospital - had a number of injuries including a dislocated and fractured elbow.

Cowan, of Dumfries, and Findleton, of Stranraer, were both jailed for three years at the High Court in Glasgow.

They had previously admitted committing the offence between 10 and 14 February 2018.

They were cleared of a charge of attacking the child.

'Highly vulnerable'

Lord Burns told them: "You must have known this child was injured and in great pain.

"She was highly vulnerable and not able to communicate other than with cries, which apparently went unheeded for a number of days.

"You seem to blame one another for the injuries which were serious and widespread."

Lord Burns said the prison terms would have been four years, but for the guilty pleas.

A court had previously heard how the child had been examined in hospital and found to have a number of bruises.

Her arm was very swollen around the elbow and was fractured and dislocated.

'Deeply upset'

The child "cried inconsolably" throughout the examination and ended up needing surgery to realign her elbow, the court was told.

Simon Gilbride, defending Cowan, said he was "deeply upset" when discussing how the child must have suffered.

Findleton's advocate Lorraine Glancy stated she now "recognised the failure towards the child".

However, in sentencing, Lord Burns said Findleton appeared to "deny responsibility completely" pinning the blame on Cowan and even medical staff.

The judge added Cowan "at best" had "simply turned a blind eye to the suffering" of the girl.

The pair will also be monitored for a further year on their release.