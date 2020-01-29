Image copyright Dark Sky Spirits Image caption Work will begin on the new distillery later this year

Plans for a new whisky distillery in southern Scotland have been approved by councillors.

It is hoped construction of the facility at Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway can start later this year with distillation to start in 2021.

Once operational, it will be capable of producing about 60,000 litres-a-year - enough to fill about a barrel a day.

Nick Bullard, founder of Dark Sky Spirits, said it was a "huge moment" for the town and wider area.

"Even though it's small, this distillery will make a big difference to our town and our region," he said.

"It will attract visitors, bring new jobs and boost retail and hospitality trade.

"It will broaden and deepen Moffat's attractiveness to whisky lovers around the world."

Earlier this month the plans received a funding boost with more than £300,000 awarded from the South of Scotland Enterprise Partnership.

Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs the group, said the investment aimed to help "make the south the thriving economy we know it can be".