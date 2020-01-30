Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Whitesands area of Dumfries regularly suffers from flooding

The outcome of a public inquiry into a £25m flood protection scheme is still being awaited one year after it received final submissions.

The hearing into the Whitesands project in Dumfries was held in late 2018.

Written submissions were allowed until the end of January last year and reporters submitted their findings to the Scottish government in September.

The Scottish government said it was giving "full consideration" to the "complex issues" involved.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The council wants to increase use of the area as well as improve flood defences

The project is seen as a significant one for the town as it aims to tackle long-standing flooding issues and help with the wider regeneration of the area.

A raised walkway would be built with a combination of walls, glass panels and gates providing protection.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has argued it is the best solution for chronic problems which see the Whitesands flood on a regular basis.

Opponents have raised concerns about the impact on riverside views, the cost of the scheme and the loss of parking spaces.

The case was taken to public inquiry at the end of 2018 with several weeks of evidence heard in Dumfries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government is still considering the "complex issues" around the plans

That was followed by final written submissions.

Reporters passed their findings to ministers in mid-September with a decision expected within a "few months".

However, it has still not been issued.

A statement from the Scottish government confirmed it was still examining the report.

"Ministers understand that there is considerable interest in the Whitesands project," it said.

"They are giving full consideration to the complex issues involved and will notify the local authority of their decision as soon as possible."