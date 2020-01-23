Image copyright Women's Royal Army Corps Association Image caption Anne Robson joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1942

A woman believed to be the oldest surviving female World War Two veteran in the UK has died at the age of 108.

Anne Robson, from Duns in the Scottish Borders, joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1942.

The Women's Royal Army Corps Association described her as a "true pioneer" who was "fiercely independent".

It confirmed that Ms Robson - who was living in a care home in Edinburgh - died on Monday evening.

It is hoped a memorial service will be held in her honour towards the end of February

Born Gladys Anne Logan MacWatt on 14 September 1911, Ms Robson trained as a physiotherapist before becoming a teacher.

She joined the ATS in 1942 and rose to the rank of senior commander (major) as an assistant inspector of physical training.

"I didn't join up right at the beginning of the war - I think it was a couple of years," she recalled in an interview in December 2018.

"They were starting a physical training wing for women.

"I went in as a private - I thought it was better if I was going to be an officer to know what went on underground."

Image copyright Women's Royal Army Corps Association Image caption It is hoped a memorial service can be held for Ms Robson next month

However, she said she quickly became an officer.

"My first posting was London district - the bombing was still going on and I saw the first 'doodlebug' fall," she said.

"I didn't know what it was but I was looking out of the window and this thing came buzzing along and I had to suddenly dive down."

Ms Robson remained in service for two years after the war ended before becoming a senior lecturer at the Avery Hill College of Education in London.

She got married in 1953 and moved to Newcastle where she took up the post of deputy head at the Longhenton Secondary Modern School.

When her husband Jack died in 1972 she moved back to Scotland and lived in St Andrews.

Ms Robson also served as a Justice of the Peace for Blaydon and Penrith before moving into residential care in Edinburgh.

The WRACA said it was "extremely proud" to have supported Ms Robson as a member of its charity and was also "very grateful" for the support she had provided for fellow veterans over the years.