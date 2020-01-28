South Scotland

Dumfries and Galloway Council weighs up Gaelic on welcome signs

By Giancarlo Rinaldi South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
  • 28 January 2020
Signs as now Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council
Image caption The welcome signs are not in Gaelic at the moment

A Scottish council is being asked to consider adding Gaelic to its welcome signs on roads entering the region.

There are currently 20 such boards on routes into Dumfries and Galloway - written only in English.

The chairman of promotion group Gàidhlig Dumgal has contacted the council to ask it to look at the move.

The organisation is particularly keen to see the bilingual signs on the entry routes into Galloway like the A75, A77, A714 and A713.

Why Dumfries and Galloway?

Image copyright PL Chadwick
Image caption Signs at the Scotland-England border do have bilingual greeting

Gàidhlig Dumgal, the organisation set up nearly a decade ago to promote the language in the region, said there was a "a strong degree of interest" from locals and visitors alike in the Gaelic heritage of the area.

It added that there could be long-term economic benefits, as well as increasing awareness of the language.

The group said a form of Gaelic - Galwegian Gaelic - was spoken in Galloway from around the 5th Century to some time between 1600 and 1800.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's Gaelic Language Plan (GLP) has also recognised the "important role" it played in the linguistic heritage of the region.

"Gaelic speakers resident in our council area form a small but important and culturally active part of our community," it said.

What happens elsewhere?

Local authority welcome sign languages across Scotland

CouncilGaelicEnglishConsidering Gaelic in future?
AberdeenNoYesNo
AberdeenshireNoYesNo
AngusNoYesNo
Argyll & ButeYesYes
EdinburghNoYesNo
ClackmannanshireNoYesNo
Comhairle nan Eilean SiarYesYes
Dumfries and GallowayNoYesYes
DundeeNoYesYes
East AyrshireNoYesYes
East DunbartonshireNoYesNo
East LothianNoYesYes
East RenfrewshireNoYesYes
FalkirkNoYesYes
FifeNoYesYes
GlasgowNo (bar one)YesYes
HighlandYesYes
InverclydeSomeYesYes
MidlothianNoYesYes
MorayNoYesNo
North AyrshireNoYesYes
North LanarkshireNoYesNo
Orkney IslandsNoYesNo
Perth & KinrossSomeYesNo
RenfrewshireNoYesYes
Scottish BordersNoYesNo
ShetlandNoYesNo
South AyrshireYesYes
South LanarkshireNoYesYes
StirlingNoYesNo
West DunbartonshireYesYes
West LothianNoYesYes
Source: BBC

Councils across Scotland have their own GLPs, which have been introduced at different times.

At present only five out of 32 local authorities told the BBC that they had their welcome signs in both English and Gaelic - Argyll and Bute, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Highland, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.

However, a number of others are already on a similar path to the one being proposed in Dumfries and Galloway.

They have agreed to consider adding Gaelic to the signs as and when they need to be replaced.

A total of 13 said they had no plans to change their English-only welcome any time in the near future.

What would it cost?

Image copyright Billy McCrorie
Image caption A number of regions already carry the signs in Gaelic

There are already Gaelic signs in Dumfries and Galloway at the border with England - as there are in the Scottish Borders - which welcome motorists to Scotland.

However, this would go further and see them introduced, gradually, at all entries to the region.

A report to councillors in Dumfries and Galloway said that if they wanted to go ahead with the move it could be done on a "cost neutral" basis.

That would mean signs in both languages would only be go up as part of its routine replacement programme or when the current ones are damaged beyond repair.

The signs are, however, said to be quite durable which could mean several years will pass before all entries to the region would carry a Gaelic welcome.

