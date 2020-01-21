Police identify Carlisle woman found in Solway Firth
21 January 2020
Police have identified a woman whose body was found in the Solway Firth in southern Scotland earlier this month.
The discovery was made on the afternoon of 11 January near to Cummertrees in Dumfries and Galloway.
The woman has now been identified as Janet McElrone, 51, from Carlisle, who had been reported missing in December last year.
A short statement from Cumbria Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.