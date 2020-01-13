Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption The robbers made off with a large haul of jewellery and cash

A pensioner who watched her husband being beaten by robbers has spoken about their ordeal in the hope that someone will identify the attackers.

The couple in their 70s - who wish to remain anonymous - were attacked in their Dumfries home last year.

The gang - two men and woman - made off with a large haul of cash and jewellery.

A £10,000 reward is now being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The incident happened on 18 August last year shortly before 21:00.

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption The husband and wife were tied up during the raid last year

The husband answered the door only to be knocked to the ground, dragged into the living room and tied up.

His wife was then grabbed by the neck, held against the wall and asked where they kept their money.

She was also tied up and the raiders took rings from her fingers and a large haul of cash and jewellery - leaving her husband with cracked ribs, a collapsed lung and head injuries.

After the gang left, the woman managed to wriggle free and raise the alarm.

She said she thought her husband was dying he had been so badly injured.

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction

She said: "They did a lot of damage in that short time. You'd have thought a bomb had hit. I think they'd been in every wardrobe looking for safes and had pulled all the drawers out."

The robbery victim added that there had been longer lasting effects too and she now had trouble sleeping.

"People say they'll never come back, but that's in my mind too. It has just completely shattered me - I'm just no the same," she said.

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption The victim said she would "feel better" if the robbers could be apprehended

She added that she was not bothered about the loss of the money but had been "gutted" about the jewellery taken and hoped the culprits could be caught to stop them striking again.

"All I want to know is who did it, and I think that would make me feel better," she said.

Police Scotland said its inquiries into the incident were continuing.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers to leave information anonymously.