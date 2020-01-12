Image copyright Google Image caption A woman's body was seen on the shoreline of the Solway Firth near Annan

The body of a woman has been recovered from the Solway Firth in Dumfries and Galloway.

The discovery was made late on Saturday afternoon.

Coastguard assisted police in removing the body from the water. Police are treating the death as unexplained.

In a statement, they said: "We can confirm that the body of a woman has been found within the Solway Firth, near to Cummertrees, Annan, on Saturday 11 January."

The said that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard was asked to assist Police Scotland with an incident overnight on the shoreline in the Cummertrees area of Solway Firth. Annan coastguard rescue team attended."