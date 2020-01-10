A route through the Borders has been closed while fire fighters tackle a blaze at an industrial unit.

Emergency services were called out to the site in Walkerburn shortly before 07:00.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that there was a possibility that hazardous materials could be involved.

There are no reports of any casualties, and investigations are continuing into the incident.

As a result of the fire eastbound traffic from Innerleithen on the A72 should use the Ashiestiel back road. All westbound traffic must use the A7.

Drivers have been asked to follow diversion signs.