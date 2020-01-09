Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many schools in the region have classrooms they no longer need

About a quarter of schools in south west Scotland are operating at less than 50% capacity.

A Dumfries and Galloway Council report said rolls were falling and lots of buildings were no longer "fully suitable" or had excess classrooms.

Figures from 2019 show 26 out of 98 primaries and four out of 16 secondaries were less than half full.

Council policy is to carry out a review of any schools with 50% utilisation or less for a projected six-year period.

The report to the council's education and learning committee follows a "transformation event" held last year with parents, head teachers and unions.

It outlined a "need and a willingness to be brave and accept that change is needed" with the schools estate.

Secondary schools under 50% capacity in 2019 School Capacity Roll Percentage Dalry Secondary 264 40 15% Kirkcudbright Academy 832 409 49% Moffat Academy 568 269 47% Sanquhar Academy 656 273 42%

Costs per pupil to the local authority are above the national average at both primary and secondary level.

The council said it recognised that planning future provision would "take time" and it was difficult to meet everyone's expectations.

It also outlined a number of key issues being faced, including:

how to ensure schools are the right size for their catchment area

making sure schools operate cost effectively

ensuring management costs in primaries and secondaries were "proportionate"

Among the other challenges being encountered is the fact that nearly 25% of primary pupils attend a school outside their catchment area.

Primary schools under 50% capacity in 2019 School Capacity Roll Percentage Ae 50 18 36% Amisfield 75 37 49% Brydekirk 75 28 37% Caerlaverock 98 28 29% Carsphairn 25 0 0% Castle Kennedy 75 37 49% Closeburn 208 55 26% Collin 72 34 47% Cummertrees 75 23 31% Drummore 68 26 38% Dunscore 100 44 44% Eaglesfield 100 39 39% Garlieston 75 12 16% Hightae 50 15 30% Hutton 47 6 13% Johnstonebridge 72 29 40% Kells 73 29 40% Kirkbean 71 9 13% Kirkcolm 75 34 45% Kirkinner 68 15 22% Locharbriggs 352 127 36% New Abbey 72 35 49% Portpatrick 75 29 39% St Joseph's 100 43 43% St Teresa's 224 43 19% Tundergarth 46 6 13%

Capacity figures for the schools will be shared on the council's website to help parents of children going into P1 or S1 to decide where to enrol them.

The local authority has pledged to "work together" with all concerned groups to plan the future of its schools provision.

Moves to shut three schools in the region were dropped in 2017

Analysis: By Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC news website south of Scotland reporter

The school roll figures come as no surprise in a region with one of the most elderly populations in the country.

Pupil numbers have tumbled but any plans to shut sites tend to face local opposition.

In 2017, a bid to close three rural primaries was dropped but the issue has not gone away.

The council has invested heavily in new schools and its estate still runs to more than 100 properties for about 18,500 children.

Keeping all of the schools open is unlikely to be an option but the journey towards "better and fewer assets" remains a delicate one.